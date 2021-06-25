Explore our jobs

Full Time
Procurement Specialist
We are seeking an experienced Procurement Specialist who can coordinate and support Council's procurement processes across the organisation.
Closing Date: Sunday 27 Jun 2021 at 11:59 PM
Here are our available job opportunities and their closing dates.
Part Time
Seeking an innovative and creative individual to promote Glen Eira's Arts and Culture programs via social media and electronic marketing platforms.
Closing Date: Friday 25 Jun 2021 at 11:59 PM
Other
We are looking for Family Day Care Educators who will work in partnership with families and aim to provide best outcomes for children.
Closing Date: Friday 31 Dec 2021 at 11:59 PM
Full Time
Lead a team delivering our largest capital program $70M+ Respected by your peers as an SME we can offer you a visible leadership role.
Closing Date: Sunday 27 Jun 2021 at 9:00 AM
Full Time
Manage the strategic development, implementation and evaluation of leading-edge communication activities and projects throughout the organisation.
Closing Date: Friday 9 Jul 2021 at 11:59 PM
Part-time, fixed-term
Join the team at Glen Eira Leisure in this part-time, fixed-term opportunity.
Closing Date: Wednesday 30 Jun 2021 at 11:59 PM
